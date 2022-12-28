Complete command: Chicago Perspectives Charter dominates Chicago Francis W Parker in convincing showing 78-52

Chicago Perspectives Charter rolled past Chicago Francis W Parker for a comfortable 78-52 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 28.
