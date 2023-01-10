Complete command: Chicago Marist dominates Chicago King in convincing showing 73-26

Chicago Marist's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago King 73-26 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 4, Chicago Marist faced off against Chicago Corliss and Chicago King took on West Chicago on December 29 at Chicago King High School. For more, click here.
