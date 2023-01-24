Complete command: Chicago Catalyst-Maria dominates Chicago Hubbard in convincing showing 77-54

Chicago Catalyst-Maria dismissed Chicago Hubbard by a 77-54 count on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Hubbard faced off against Chicago Kennedy and Chicago Catalyst-Maria took on Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood on January 17 at Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood Academy. Click here for a recap.
