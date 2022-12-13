Complete command: Chicago Bulls College Prep dominates Chicago ITW David Speer in convincing showing 73-38

Chicago Bulls College Prep rolled past Chicago ITW David Speer for a comfortable 73-38 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
