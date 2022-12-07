Complete command: Chicago Al Raby dominates Chicago Legal Prep in convincing showing 92-72

Chicago Legal Prep got no credit and no consideration from Chicago Al Raby, which slammed the door 92-72 in Illinois boys basketball on December 7.
The last time Chicago Al Raby and Chicago Legal Prep played in a 70-51 game on December 10, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 2, Chicago Legal Prep faced off against Chicago Jones and Chicago Al Raby took on Maple Park Kaneland on December 3 at Chicago Al Raby High School. Click here for a recap
