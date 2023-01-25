Complete command: Burbank St. Laurence dominates Chicago Phoenix in convincing showing 77-31

Burbank St. Laurence offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Phoenix during this 77-31 victory on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
