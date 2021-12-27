Complete command: Athens thwarts all counters to defeat Pawnee 67-27

Athens offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Pawnee with an all-around effort during this 67-27 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 27.
The Warriors made the first move by forging a 24-2 margin over the Indians after the first quarter.
Athens' offense pulled ahead to a 44-7 lead over Pawnee at halftime.
In recent action on December 21, Athens faced off against Williamsville and Pawnee took on Carlinville on December 21 at Pawnee High School. Click here for a recap
