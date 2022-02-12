Collinsville posts win at Springfield's expense 45-26

Collinsville put together a victorious gameplan to stop Springfield 45-26 on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Recently on February 4 , Springfield squared up on Rochester in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The Kahoks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 29-22 lead over the Senators.
