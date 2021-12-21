Colfax Ridgeview pockets narrow victory over Dwight 61-57

Colfax Ridgeview upended Dwight for a narrow 61-57 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 21.
Recently on December 10 , Colfax Ridgeview squared up on El Paso-Gridley in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.