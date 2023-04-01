BLOOMINGTON — You would think Cole Certa would take the next day off after losing in the Class 2A State Tournament's championship game.

Just unwind, relax and put up his feet after Central Catholic's magical postseason run ended with a second-place finish.

Yet Certa didn't want any of that. His AAU team, the Illinois Wolves, were having practice in Chicago the next day — and Certa was back on the court.

"I was told to take the day off, but I was going to be in a gym somewhere so might as well do it with some of my guys," he said.

Central Catholic High School's 6-foot-5 junior standout's dedication and talent blossomed this past season as he became a target for high-major Division I programs.

It shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to anyone that Certa was named Pantagraph Boys Area Player of the Year.

Certa averaged 26.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. The Saints used a grueling schedule to their advantage once the postseason began.

Central Catholic advanced to the second state championship game in its storied history before falling to Chicago DePaul College Prep, 65-41, on March 11 at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Despite being a marked man and occasionally roughed up, Certa couldn't be stopped especially outside the arc. He was a threat to pull up any time he passed the halfcourt line and made 118 3-point baskets. Certa also went to the free throw line 239 times and converted 188.

"Cole took some major steps from his sophomore year to his junior year. He became not only a shooter, but a scorer," said Central Catholic head coach Jason Welch. "He did a nice job his sophomore year to carry a heavy load, but what happened is he transitioned to a scorer.

"He put a lot of time in the weight room and he could score at all three levels his junior year — 3s, midrange and finish at the rim. He typically took the other team's two best defenders with him each night. For him to be able to do that, and our team to have that type of success, says a whole lot about Cole."

When the season ended, Certa held 13 Division I offers which included Illinois and fellow Big Ten Conference schools Northwestern, Penn State and Nebraska along with the Big East's Butler and Illinois State.

Certa said he'll likely make a decision on his college basketball future before school begins in August. He figures to rack up more offers this spring and summer playing with the Wolves.

Interestingly, two of his Wolves' teammates are DePaul Prep's Jaylan McElroy and Payton Kamin. The Wolves' first practice together after the state title game didn't produce any thrash talk.

"They're super cool. They weren't rubbing it in," said Certa. "They're cool people and fun to play with. It makes it a little better."

Certa was born to be a basketball player.

His parents, Tony and Kim, were on Quincy University's men's and women's basketball teams and played off-guard spots like their son would.

"They kind of put the ball in my hands at a young age," said Certa. "The good thing about them is they never really pushed me because they never had to. I've always wanted to go to the gym."

Certa said he played baseball and soccer growing up. However, he quickly realized basketball was where he wanted to be all the time.

"My parents were like if you're going to be playing basketball every day that's OK," said Certa. "I quit (baseball and soccer) early and pursued basketball from about fifth grade."

Certa helped Corpus Christi finish fourth in the Illinois Elementary School Association's state tournament. He joined the Wolves in the summer leading into his freshman year at Central Catholic.

After playing in a handful of varsity games as a Central Catholic freshman during the COVID interrupted season, Certa established himself as a sophomore. He set a State Farm Holiday Classic record with 10 3-pointers in a game against Annawan and later won the final Three-Point Showdown King of the Hill accolades by sinking 12 of 15 shots.

The Saints advanced to the Springfield Super-Sectional in 2022 and lost to fellow Illini Prairie Conference school Monticello.

That defeat stuck with Certa and his teammates. Certa was determined to be better as a junior and improve his strength and speed. He got his weight up to 175 pounds and improved his ballhandling in an effort to not become a one-dimensional player who was only a threat outside the 3-point line.

He worked out regularly at The Athlete Factory near Central Catholic and practiced constantly including at a private gym of family friends.

"He loves it. You find something you love to do and it doesn't become a job, it just becomes part of you. That's what has happened with Cole," said Welch. "Basketball has become part of him and he loves it so much. He'll put infinite amount of time, energy and effort into it. And God has blessed him with the skill."

Not only were double teams a constant, but Certa's recruiting status earned him the attention of opposing crowds on the road. Certa said he didn't mind it, especially at St. Joseph-Ogden and University High.

"He would usually have the other school's student section in his ear," said Welch. "To his credit, he was able to handle that night night in and night out."

Certa said his biggest offseason priority is putting on more weight and getting even stronger along with improving his ball-handling. He insists impressing more college coaches this spring with the Wolves isn't high on his agenda.

"Coach (Mike) Mullins said all you have to think about is winning and try to do whatever it takes to win and all that other stuff will come along with it," said Certa. "I don't really try to pay attention to who's watching. I just try to do what it takes to win and play the right way."

Certa isn't sure what official college visits he'll take yet. Like many players he is looking "for just the right fit and finding a place that feels like home."

Those trying to figure out if playing close to home so his parents and three sisters — Central freshman Josie, sixth-grader Sophia and third-grader Bella — can easily travel to see him play might be disappointed in Certa's answer.

"It's not a big thing for me. I don't look at it that much," he said. "Obviously it would be cool if my sisters and my family could see me, but it's not going to make a huge deciding factor."

Once that decision is made, Certa will be laser focused on making his senior year truly unforgettable.

Certa said the win against Pontiac in the Springfield Super-Sectional was redemption for losing on the same floor the year before. The motivating drive for the 2023-24 season will be taking it one step further and bringing home the Saints' second state title.

"You can't come closer than the last game," said Certa. "Going into next year that's something you're going to look at and say this is something we have to do."

Photos: Central Catholic win over Rockridge, 57-44, in a semifinal game at State Farm Center.