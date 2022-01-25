Coal City topples Manteno 35-29

With little to no wiggle room, Coal City nosed past Manteno 35-29 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 10, Manteno faced off against Coal City and Coal City took on Peotone on January 18 at Coal City High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
