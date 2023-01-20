Coal City rides to cruise-control win over Wilmington 75-42

Coal City didn't tinker with Wilmington, scoring a 75-42 result in the win column on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Wilmington and Coal City squared off with December 7, 2021 at Coal City High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Coal City faced off against Lisle and Wilmington took on Lisle on January 6 at Wilmington High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.