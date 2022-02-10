Coal City knocks off Braidwood Reed-Custer 50-49

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Coal City wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 50-49 over Braidwood Reed-Custer on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 5, Coal City faced off against Stevensville Lakeshore and Braidwood Reed-Custer took on Lisle on February 5 at Lisle High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.