 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Coal City delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Streator 65-57

  • 0

Mighty close, mighty fine, Coal City wore a victory shine after clipping Streator 65-57 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Streator and Coal City faced off on January 28, 2022 at Streator High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 17, Streator faced off against Lisle . For a full recap, click here. Coal City took on Plano on January 26 at Plano High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News