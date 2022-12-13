Coal City collects victory over Herscher 54-43

Coal City collected a solid win over Herscher in a 54-43 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 13.
Last season, Herscher and Coal City squared off with February 4, 2022 at Herscher High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Herscher faced off against Lisle and Coal City took on Wilmington on December 6 at Wilmington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
