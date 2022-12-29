Coal City casts spell on Plano 47-42

Coal City topped Plano 47-42 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
The last time Plano and Coal City played in a 62-32 game on January 29, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 20, Coal City squared off with Beecher in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.