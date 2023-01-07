 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Close Encounter: St. Louis Chaminade nips Chicago St. Rita 60-57

A tight-knit tilt turned in St. Louis Chaminade's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago St. Rita 60-57 on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

St. Louis Chaminade drew first blood by forging a 16-15 margin over Chicago St. Rita after the first quarter.

The Mustangs came from behind to grab the advantage 31-30 at intermission over the Red Devils.

St. Louis Chaminade broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-47 lead over Chicago St. Rita.

The Red Devils held on with a 11-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 29, Chicago St Rita squared off with Maywood Proviso East in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

