Close Encounter: St. Louis Chaminade nips Chicago St. Rita 60-57

A tight-knit tilt turned in St. Louis Chaminade's direction just enough to squeeze past Chicago St. Rita 60-57 on January 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

St. Louis Chaminade drew first blood by forging a 16-15 margin over Chicago St. Rita after the first quarter.

The Mustangs came from behind to grab the advantage 31-30 at intermission over the Red Devils.

St. Louis Chaminade broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-47 lead over Chicago St. Rita.

The Red Devils held on with a 11-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

