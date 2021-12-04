Close Encounter: Springfield Southeast nips Springfield 52-49

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Springfield Southeast passed in a 52-49 victory at Springfield's expense during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Springfield authored a promising start, taking advantage of Springfield Southeast 9-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Springfield Southeast's offense jumped to a 28-27 lead over Springfield at halftime.

The Senators moved ahead of the Spartans 32-28 to start the fourth quarter.

Springfield Southeast put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Springfield 24-17 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.