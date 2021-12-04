Close Encounter: Springfield Southeast nips Springfield 52-49

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Springfield Southeast passed in a 52-49 victory at Springfield's expense during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Springfield authored a promising start, taking advantage of Springfield Southeast 9-2 at the end of the first quarter.
Springfield Southeast's offense jumped to a 28-27 lead over Springfield at halftime.
The Senators moved ahead of the Spartans 32-28 to start the fourth quarter.
Springfield Southeast put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Springfield 24-17 in the last stanza.
