Close Encounter: Rochester nips Bethalto Civic Memorial 57-54

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Rochester nabbed it to nudge past Bethalto Civic Memorial 57-54 on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Eagles authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Rockets 9-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Bethalto Civic Memorial took a 23-15 lead over Rochester heading to halftime locker room.

The scoreboard showed the Eagles with a 34-33 lead over the Rockets heading into the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Rochester added to its advantage with a 24-20 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.