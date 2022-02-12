Close Encounter: Rochester nips Bethalto Civic Memorial 57-54

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Rochester nabbed it to nudge past Bethalto Civic Memorial 57-54 on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on February 7 , Rochester squared up on Normal University in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Eagles authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Rockets 9-4 at the end of the first quarter.

Bethalto Civic Memorial took a 23-15 lead over Rochester heading to halftime locker room.

The scoreboard showed the Eagles with a 34-33 lead over the Rockets heading into the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Rochester added to its advantage with a 24-20 margin in the closing period.

