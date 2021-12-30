Close Encounter: Normal nips East St. Louis 40-38

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Normal passed in a 40-38 victory at East St. Louis' expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Flyers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Ironmen 13-12 at the end of the first quarter.
The Ironmen's offense darted to a 17-14 lead over the Flyers at the intermission.
Normal's leg-up showed as it carried a 29-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
Normal blunted East St. Louis' dreams of a rally by mirroring its fourth period points total.
