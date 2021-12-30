 Skip to main content
Close Encounter: Normal nips East St. Louis 40-38

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Normal passed in a 40-38 victory at East St. Louis' expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 22 , Normal squared up on Collinsville in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Flyers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Ironmen 13-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The Ironmen's offense darted to a 17-14 lead over the Flyers at the intermission.

Normal's leg-up showed as it carried a 29-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

Normal blunted East St. Louis' dreams of a rally by mirroring its fourth period points total.

