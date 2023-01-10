Close Encounter: Maroa-Forsyth nips Decatur St. Teresa 52-49

Maroa-Forsyth found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Decatur St. Teresa 52-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Maroa-Forsyth a 15-10 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.

The Bulldogs came from behind to grab the advantage 28-26 at intermission over the Trojans.

The scoreboard showed Decatur St. Teresa with a 39-37 lead over Maroa-Forsyth heading into the third quarter.

The Bulldogs had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Trojans won the session and the game with a 15-10 performance.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.