Close Encounter: Maroa-Forsyth nips Decatur St. Teresa 52-49

Maroa-Forsyth found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Decatur St. Teresa 52-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Maroa-Forsyth a 15-10 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.

The Bulldogs came from behind to grab the advantage 28-26 at intermission over the Trojans.

The scoreboard showed Decatur St. Teresa with a 39-37 lead over Maroa-Forsyth heading into the third quarter.

The Bulldogs had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Trojans won the session and the game with a 15-10 performance.

The last time Maroa-Forsyth and Decatur St Teresa played in a 60-54 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 3, Maroa-Forsyth squared off with Sullivan in a basketball game. For more, click here.

