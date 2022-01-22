Close Encounter: Lisle Benet nips Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 43-42

Lisle Benet poked just enough holes in Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep's defense to garner a taut 43-42 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 22.
The first quarter gave Lisle Benet a 13-10 lead over Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep.
Lisle Benet's shooting darted to a 22-20 lead over Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep at the half.
Lisle Benet's upper hand showed as it carried a 31-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
