Close Encounter: Jacksonville Routt Catholic nips Virden North Mac 47-43

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Jacksonville Routt Catholic wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 47-43 over Virden North Mac on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic opened with a 12-6 advantage over Virden North Mac through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the half when the Panthers got within 19-18.

Virden North Mac took the lead 35-30 to start the fourth quarter.

The Panthers' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 17-8 by the Rockets.

