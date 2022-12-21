Close Encounter: Jacksonville Routt Catholic nips Virden North Mac 47-43

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Jacksonville Routt Catholic wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 47-43 over Virden North Mac on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic opened with a 12-6 advantage over Virden North Mac through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at the half when the Panthers got within 19-18.

Virden North Mac took the lead 35-30 to start the fourth quarter.

The Panthers' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 17-8 by the Rockets.

In recent action on December 16, Virden North Mac faced off against Piasa Southwestern and Jacksonville Routt Catholic took on Waverly South County on December 9 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

