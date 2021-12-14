 Skip to main content
Close Encounter: Heyworth nips Tremont 66-60

Heyworth edged Tremont in a close 66-60 encounter for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 14.

Heyworth's shooting moved to a 36-29 lead over Tremont at the half.

Heyworth's rule showed as it carried a 60-44 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Hornets had enough offense to deny the Turks in the end.

In recent action on December 3, Heyworth faced off against Bloomington Cornerstone Christian and Tremont took on Delavan on December 7 at Tremont High School. For more, click here.

