Close Encounter: Heyworth nips Tremont 66-60

Heyworth edged Tremont in a close 66-60 encounter for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 14.

Heyworth's shooting moved to a 36-29 lead over Tremont at the half.

Heyworth's rule showed as it carried a 60-44 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Hornets had enough offense to deny the Turks in the end.

