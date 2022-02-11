Close Encounter: Heyworth nips Minonk Fieldcrest 64-61

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Heyworth to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Minonk Fieldcrest 64-61 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.

Tough to find an edge early, the Hornets and the Knights fashioned a 13-13 stalemate through the first quarter.

Minonk Fieldcrest took a 31-26 lead over Heyworth heading to the half locker room.

The Hornets broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-39 lead over the Knights.

Heyworth hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 23-22 advantage in the frame.

