Close Encounter: Heyworth nips Minonk Fieldcrest 64-61

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Heyworth to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Minonk Fieldcrest 64-61 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.

Tough to find an edge early, the Hornets and the Knights fashioned a 13-13 stalemate through the first quarter.

Minonk Fieldcrest took a 31-26 lead over Heyworth heading to the half locker room.

The Hornets broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-39 lead over the Knights.

Heyworth hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 23-22 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on February 1, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Heyworth took on Fisher on January 28 at Heyworth High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

