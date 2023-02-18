Yes, El Paso-Gridley looked relaxed while edging Minonk Fieldcrest, but no autographs please after its 57-49 victory on Feb. 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Heyworth . For results, click here. El Paso-Gridley took on Lanark Eastland on Feb. 11 at El Paso-Gridley High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.