Close Encounter: Downers Grove North nips Chicago Lane Tech 60-53

With little to no wiggle room, Downers Grove North nosed past Chicago Lane Tech 60-53 in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.
The start wasn't the problem for the Indians, who began with a 15-10 edge over the Trojans through the end of the first quarter.
Chicago Lane Tech constructed a bold start that built a 32-23 gap on Downers Grove North heading into the locker room.
Downers Grove North put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Chicago Lane Tech 37-21 in the last stanza.
