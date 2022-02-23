Close Encounter: Downers Grove North nips Chicago Lane Tech 60-53

With little to no wiggle room, Downers Grove North nosed past Chicago Lane Tech 60-53 in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.

The start wasn't the problem for the Indians, who began with a 15-10 edge over the Trojans through the end of the first quarter.

Chicago Lane Tech constructed a bold start that built a 32-23 gap on Downers Grove North heading into the locker room.

Downers Grove North put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Chicago Lane Tech 37-21 in the last stanza.

