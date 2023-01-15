Close Encounter: Chicago Von Steuben nips Chicago Providence St. Mel 56-53

Chicago Von Steuben didn't flinch, finally repelling Chicago Providence St. Mel 56-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 10, Chicago Providence St Mel faced off against Chicago St Rita and Chicago Von Steuben took on Chicago Foreman on January 11 at Chicago Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center. Click here for a recap.
