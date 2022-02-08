Close Encounter: Chicago UIC College Prep nips Chicago Bulls College Prep 48-40

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chicago UIC College Prep passed in a 48-40 victory at Chicago Bulls College Prep's expense in Illinois boys basketball action on February 8.
In recent action on February 3, Chicago Bulls College Prep faced off against Chicago Ogden Intl and Chicago UIC College Prep took on Chicago Senn on January 24 at Chicago Senn High School. For a full recap, click here.
