Close Encounter: Chicago U-High nips Niles Northridge Prep 57-50

A sigh of relief filled the air in Chicago U-High's locker room after Friday's 57-50 win against Niles Northridge Prep in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 4.
In recent action on January 29, Niles Northridge Prep faced off against Chicago Morgan Park Academy and Niles Northridge Prep took on Chicago U-High on January 27 at Chicago U-High. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.