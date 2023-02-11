Chicago St. Ignatius swapped jabs before dispatching Plainfield East 60-54 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 4, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against Chicago Lincoln Park. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.