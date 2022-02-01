Close Encounter: Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep nips Aurora Marmion 58-52

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A sigh of relief filled the air in Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep's locker room after Tuesday's 58-52 win against Aurora Marmion for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 1.

In recent action on January 25, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep faced off against New Lenox Providence Catholic and Aurora Marmion took on Chicago Providence St Mel on January 25 at Aurora Marmion Academy. Click here for a recap

