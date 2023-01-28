Close Encounter: Chicago Heights Marian Catholic nips Chicago Morgan Park 54-46

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Chicago Heights Marian Catholic nipped Chicago Morgan Park 54-46 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 28.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Morgan Park faced off against Arlington Heights St. Viator and Chicago Heights Marian Catholic took on Danville on January 21 at Chicago Heights Marian Catholic High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.