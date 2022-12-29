Close Encounter: Chicago Dunbar nips Chicago Butler 51-49

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Chicago Dunbar had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Chicago Butler 51-49 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 29.
In recent action on December 19, Chicago Butler faced off against Chicago Bulls College Prep and Chicago Dunbar took on Chicago Fenger on December 20 at Chicago Dunbar High School. For a full recap, click here.
