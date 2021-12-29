 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Close Encounter: Chicago Curie nips St. Charles North 63-54

  • 0

Chicago Curie upended St. Charles North for a narrow 63-54 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 29.

Recently on December 18 , Chicago Curie squared up on Chicago Francis W Parker in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Condors' offense jumped to a 26-25 lead over the North Stars at the intermission.

St. Charles North came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Chicago Curie 45-44.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News