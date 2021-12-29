Close Encounter: Chicago Curie nips St. Charles North 63-54

Chicago Curie upended St. Charles North for a narrow 63-54 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 29.

The Condors' offense jumped to a 26-25 lead over the North Stars at the intermission.

St. Charles North came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Chicago Curie 45-44.

