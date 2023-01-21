Close Encounter: Chicago Brother Rice nips Rolling Meadows 64-59

Chicago Brother Rice topped Rolling Meadows 64-59 in a tough tilt during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Chicago Brother Rice darted in front of Rolling Meadows 14-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs came from behind to grab the advantage 33-32 at half over the Crusaders.

The scoreboard showed Rolling Meadows with a 48-47 lead over Chicago Brother Rice heading into the third quarter.

It took a 17-11 rally, but the Crusaders were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

