Close Encounter: Chicago Brother Rice nips Rolling Meadows 64-59

Chicago Brother Rice topped Rolling Meadows 64-59 in a tough tilt during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Chicago Brother Rice darted in front of Rolling Meadows 14-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs came from behind to grab the advantage 33-32 at half over the Crusaders.

The scoreboard showed Rolling Meadows with a 48-47 lead over Chicago Brother Rice heading into the third quarter.

It took a 17-11 rally, but the Crusaders were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 14, Chicago Brother Rice squared off with Aurora Marmion in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

