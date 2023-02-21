CLINTON — The "Binkley Way" has had a great deal of success for more than four decades of Central Illinois basketball.

Not an official moniker for what is widely known as the system Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame coach Vic Binkley has used to amass 748 wins to date in his 43rd year of coaching boys basketball, the "Binkley Way" is a zone press defense and fast-moving motion offense that has stifled many teams throughout the years.

So when Binkley was abruptly asked to resign in April 2022 after coaching the Warrensburg-Latham boys basketball team for 36 years and took the job at Clinton High School the next day, there was no reason to believe he couldn't make the vaunted system work in his new head coaching role.

To many in the small community, that is an understatement. The Maroons have exceeded everybody's expectations by taking a 24-7 record into its regional semifinal battle against Maroa-Forsyth (16-16) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night in Clinton.

Everyone except Binkley.

"Last year they were just freshmen and sophomores," the veteran coach said. "This year, they're sophomores and juniors, and their work ethic is second to none.

"They are very coachable. And even from last summer, they wanted to get better and they showed they wanted to be winners. The more we started winning, the more confidence they have. It's worked out really well for me and for them."

Binkley took over the Clinton program from Dan Luketich, who resigned following last season. Luketich coached the Maroons for two seasons and had a combined 13-35 record. Clinton was 11-21 last season and finished in fifth place in the Central Illinois Conference standings with a 3-4 record.

It has been nearly three decades since Clinton has won at least 25 games, going 26-3 in the 1995-96 season under Ted Turner. Since then, the Maroons have had only three winning seasons and have amassed a 238-481 record.

The "Binkley Way" has worked for the 63-year-old coach for 42 seasons.

Under his leadership and his 1-2-2 zone press, Warrensburg won 15 regional titles, three sectionals, two super-sectionals and has two third-place finishes at the IHSA State Tournament (2002-03, 2007-08). Binkley is a five-time H&R Macon County Coach of the Year (2002, 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2016).

Overall, in 43 seasons as a high school coach, Binkley has 748 wins — the most of any high school basketball coach in Macon County history. His 632 wins at Warrensburg is second only to Decatur High's Gay Kintner's 649 for wins coaching Macon County schools.

A new chapter

So when Binkley took over the Maroons program in April, he began a new chapter using the same successful system. Needless to say, summer workouts looked a little different for the returning Clinton players.

Binkley said it was all new to them, because in his system, there are a lot of set plays. Former Clinton coaches didn't run many set plays, so the boys had to learn the new system on the run.

"I take my hat off to them," Binkley said. "If you've never ran set plays and you have a coach who comes in and runs a lot of set plays, that's a big adjustment, but they have done it."

Binkley said he and his staff have been patient in practices, keeping it simple at first and reinforcing everything. In fact, he said they are still putting things into practice and learning some new things every day.

He said the players have been very positive about learning the new system and have worked extremely hard.

"We knew it was going to take a while, but it's my job to make sure they learn it and are comfortable using it," Binkley said. "We're trying to create a system, and not just while I'm here. I want them to have something to fall back on."

Clinton junior guard Brooks Cluver said he and the other players bought into the system early and it has paid dividends. Cluver is third in scoring for the Maroons with 12.1 points a game behind junior forward Dawson Graves (17.5 ppg) and sophomore forward Colton Walker (13.9 ppg).

The Maroons started the season 12-1, with their only loss coming to Auburn in overtime in the Mount Pulaski Bill Rucks Thanksgiving Tournament, after defeating Warrensburg-Latham in the semifinals.

Since then, Clinton has gone 12-6, losing its last game 72-61 to St. Teresa on Feb. 16.

"I really think that we just have more confidence as a team," Cluver said. "And I mean, we do have Binkley now and we really like what he's put in with us and it just fits well with what we have.

"It's a big deal that we've had a lot of wins this season and we're very proud about it."

And, according to the junior guard, it's had a great effect on the community.

"Every home game is packed," he said. "We have more fans in the stands than I've ever been a part of."

A winning attitude

While Binkley hasn't seen the transformation in the community as closely as Cluver, he's been told that the Maroons' turnaround has been positive within the Clinton community.

He said you can't go anywhere in Clinton without somebody asking about the team.

"Our home crowds have been amazing. They're behind the boys 100 percent," Binkley said. "You know, they're just having fun. And what's really neat is after a game people are just hanging out on the gym floor to talk to the players and take pictures and that is that is really special."

Cluver said he believes the transformation has come from a combination of things, including having a legendary coach and having great team camaraderie.

"It's a combination of all of them. I mean, we've had really good team chemistry. We played together since we were all young," he said. "But knowing how successful Binkley has been and our players buying into the system, it's been great."

Keeping it going

Both Binkley and Cluver believe the pieces are in place for the Maroons to keep its season alive with a win over Maroa-Forsyth and beyond.

Cluver said Thursday's loss to St. Teresa has given Clinton the push to win on Wednesday and make a deep run into the postseason.

"It's extra motivation," he said. "We're a very streaky team, and once we get a feel for winning, we don't stop. I'm sure we'll come out firing."

For Binkley, it's another postseason, where he believes anything can happen.

"The boys feel good about themselves. They know they can compete," he said. "Before you can win, you have to be able to compete, and they are doing that now.

"We've been in three championship games this season. Hopefully, we can get to the championship of the regional at home and continue to have a good run. These boys are certainly capable of that."

