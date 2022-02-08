Clinton squeezes past Shelbyville 57-50

Clinton posted a tight 57-50 win over Shelbyville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 29, Shelbyville faced off against Macon Meridian and Clinton took on Tuscola on February 1 at Tuscola High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.