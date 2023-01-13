Clinton sprints past Shelbyville 57-38

Clinton handed Shelbyville a tough 57-38 loss on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Clinton and Shelbyville faced off on February 8, 2022 at Shelbyville High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Shelbyville faced off against Tuscola and Clinton took on Peoria Christian on January 7 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
