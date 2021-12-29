Clinton sprints past Colfax Ridgeview 58-47

Clinton charged Colfax Ridgeview and collected a 58-47 victory at Clinton High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 22, Clinton faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Colfax Ridgeview took on Dwight on December 21 at Colfax Ridgeview High School. For a full recap, click here.
