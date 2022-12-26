 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clinton snatches victory over Fithian Oakwood 57-49

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Clinton nipped Fithian Oakwood 57-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 26.

Clinton jumped in front of Fithian Oakwood 18-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Comets came from behind to grab the advantage 27-26 at half over the Maroons.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Clinton and Fithian Oakwood locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

The Maroons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-12 edge.

In recent action on December 16, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Armstrong and Clinton took on Downs Tri-Valley on December 17 at Downs Tri-Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

