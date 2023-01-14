Clinton rides the rough off Mason City Illini Central 45-33

Clinton turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 45-33 win over Mason City Illini Central in Illinois boys basketball action on January 14.
Last season, Clinton and Mason City Illini Central faced off on January 15, 2022 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Rockford Lutheran and Clinton took on Peoria Christian on January 7 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
