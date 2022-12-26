Clinton dismantles Colfax Ridgeview in convincing manner 68-36

Clinton showed top form to dominate Colfax Ridgeview during a 68-36 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 26.
Last season, Clinton and Colfax Ridgeview squared off with December 29, 2021 at Clinton High School last season.
In recent action on December 17, Clinton faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Colfax Ridgeview took on Gardner-South Wilmington on December 17 at Gardner-South Wilmington High School.
