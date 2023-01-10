Class 2A No. 1-ranked Prairie Central hoping bench steps up to survive injuries to key players

FAIRBURY — Drew Haberkorn sat on the pulled-out bleachers during Monday's practice resting his broken ankle. Levi Goad was on the court in uniform during warmups, but limited to dribbling and shooting one-handed thanks to a broken wrist.

Prairie Central might be ranked No. 1 in the Class 2A boys state basketball poll after starting the season 15-0.

However, the Hawks know the real test is just starting.

"We have to have guys step up," said 6-foot-2 senior Dylan Bazzell, the Hawks' leading scorer with a 15.3 average. "It will probably help us down the line getting guys more experience. It's a challenge and we have to step up to the plate."

Dylan's father, Prairie Central head coach Darin Bazzell, didn't even get to enjoy one game with a full squad.

The Hawks were banged up coming into the season thanks to a couple injuries on the football field as they advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals. Finally, everyone was ready for the Williamsville Holiday Tournament.

But not for long.

Haberkorn, a 6-1 senior averaging 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds, went down in the tourney's first game. The Hawks still breezed to the title before surviving a four-point win against El Paso-Gridley last week while ascending to No. 1.

The next day in practice, junior point guard Goad suffered his broken wrist.

"Hopefully they (Haberkorn and Goad) will be ready to go by the last week of the (regular) season so we have some games in before we get to regionals," said Darin Bazzell. "Obviously those are big shoes to fill. Levi is great with the ball and breaking down the defense, and Haberkorn did everything — score, rebound, defense."

Junior Tyler Curl also is trying to take an optimistic outlook.

"We have a few men down now, but it's good for us to build the bench because it could happen in regionals if someone gets hurt," said the 6-2 Curl, who averages 14.3 points and 8.2 rebounds while making 30 3-pointers. "We're building our bench and hopefully we can get back out there winning."

Seniors Camden Palmore (6.3 ppg) and Drew Fehr (5.9 ppg), who've missed a combined eight games, have starting experience the last two seasons. Getting more of an opportunity will be 6-4 junior Gage Steidinger along with senior Caleb Decker and junior Avery Elder.

Dylan Bazzell and Curl will see more time at point guard until Goad returns.

"They do a lot of ballhandling anyway," said Darin Bazzell. "It's not like we're a point-guard dominant team where we get in a set offense every time. We have some set plays, but a lot of it is read and react."

The Hawks showed they could be poised for a big season after getting to the regional final last year with only one senior contributing. Prairie Central missed a chance to win at the end of regulation before falling in overtime to Illini Prairie Conference rival Monticello and finishing 24-8.

Monticello went on to the state championship game, losing by a point to Nashville.

"They played excellent in a big-game environment," said Coach Bazzell of last year's regional experience. "It really gave them the focus to work hard in the summer toward this year. That was about as big a factor as anything, and that work in the summer of being successful brought our confidence up even more, and winning in football made a huge difference."

Curl said the biggest difference this season has been the Hawks' defense.

"We're keeping teams around 40 points a game and we're averaging around 50," he said. "You do the math. We win those games."

The Hawks actually are averaging 66.2 while allowing 38.6. But Curl's point is well taken.

"One of the things we've learned is defense travels," said Dylan Bazzell.

Outside of a 96-87 shootout win against Bloomington, the Hawks haven't allowed more than 53 points. They've held nine opponents under 40.

"Everyone plays hard on defense from the first guy to 15th guy," said Darin Bazzell. "In practice you see it."

Prairie Central isn't getting too carried away with being No. 1.

"Obviously it's a great honor to be the No. 1 team, but we have to stay focused and not let our heads get too big because there's a lot of good teams out there and a lot of good teams that can beat us," said Dylan Bazzell. "We just have to stay focused. If we do that, we'll be all right."

Prairie Central has several tough games ahead. The Hawks entertained Morton on Tuesday with a showdown against Illinois State recruit Ty Pence and St. Joseph-Ogden coming next week.

Other tough Illini Prairie games remain against Pontiac (who the Hawks beat 54-37 in a nonconference game last month), Monticello and Central Catholic.

Prairie Central hasn't won a regional since 2005. They're reminded daily of the program's rich history with banners hanging from Class A Elite Eight appearances in 2000 and 2001 and taking second place in the Class A State Tournament in 1990 and third place the year before.

Darin Bazzell was a member of those 1989-90 squads of Charlie Strasburger that went 61-3 and had the Prairie Central communities buzzing.

He would like these 2023 Hawks to experience that same feeling.

"Especially with my son being on the team and the kids who've played with him from third and fourth grade, they've talked about it," said Darin Bazzell. "They've always heard those stories, and they've set out early that we can do this."

Dylan Bazzell knows there is plenty of room for another basketball banner in the gym's rafters.

"It's been a while since we had a recent one," he said. "We really want to be the team that does that."

Photos: Prairie Central boys basketball at Bloomington High School