Chrisman trips Broadlands Heritage in tenacious tussle 53-47

Chrisman surfed the tension to ride to a 53-47 win over Broadlands Heritage in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 3.
Last season, Chrisman and Broadlands Heritage squared off with December 4, 2021 at Chrisman High School last season. Click here for a recap
