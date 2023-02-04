Fan stress was at an all-time high as Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central did just enough to beat Mason City Illini Central 54-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 27, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Rantoul . For results, click here. Mason City Illini Central took on Delavan on January 28 at Delavan High School. For more, click here.

