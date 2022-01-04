Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central topples Deer Creek-Mackinaw 60-54

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central topped Deer Creek-Mackinaw 60-54 in a tough tilt during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 30, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Trenton Wesclin and Deer Creek-Mackinaw took on Delavan on December 30 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
