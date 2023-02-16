Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Roanoke-Benson 60-40 on Feb. 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda . Click here for a recap. Roanoke-Benson took on Downs Tri-Valley on Feb. 7 at Roanoke-Benson High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.