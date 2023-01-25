Chicago Wolcott knocks out victory beat against Chicago BISC 29-19

Chicago Wolcott trucked Chicago BISC on the road to a 29-19 victory on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago Wolcott and Chicago BISC squared off with February 7, 2022 at Chicago Wolcott College Prep last season.
