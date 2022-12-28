Chicago Whitney Young trips Chicago St. Rita in tenacious tussle 68-66

Chicago Whitney Young edged Chicago St. Rita 68-66 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago St. Rita settling for a 10-10 first-quarter knot.

The Dolphins registered a 34-23 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.

Chicago St. Rita trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 52-43.

The Dolphins maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 23-16 in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.